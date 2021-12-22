Skip to Content
Newton set to start, Darnold will also play at QB vs. Bucs

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a big role in the game. And Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback. Darnold is 4-5 as the team’s starter this season, while Newton is 0-4. Darnold hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder and going on injured reserve Nov. 12. He was cleared medically to practice Wednesday with the Panthers. 

Associated Press

