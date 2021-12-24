Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett involved in a fatal crash

By Carma Hassan and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett is being treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after he was involved in a fatal crash Thursday in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle left the road, slamming into several trees before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Passenger Olivia Peters, 29, died of her injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Michele Bowman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” Washington Football Team said in a statement posted to Twitter, adding that the team is working with local authorities “to gather more information.”

The 29-year-old Everett has played for the Washington Football Team since 2015.

