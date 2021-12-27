One person killed in suspected DUI crash in downtown Palm Springs

Police said one person was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Palm Springs.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. near the intersection of E Alejo Road and N Palm Canyon Drive.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw at least four vehicles involved in the crash.









Palm Springs Police Department officials confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate the crash.

We are working to gather more information on this incident, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.