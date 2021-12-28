3-year-old Richfield child expected to be OK after being accidentally run over

By Web Staff

RICHFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 3-year-old child was accidentally run over by a family member moving cars in the driveway.

It happened around 3:51 p.m. in the village of Richfield.

The child was brought to the Richfield Fire Department and was ultimately transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin via Flight for Life.

Upon Rescue assessing the child, the child was found to be conscious and alert but suffering from potential crush injures. Richfield Fire subsequently requested Flight For Life to respond to the fire station.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation revealed that someone in the family had been moving cars in the driveway when the child, who had been playing in the yard, approached the vehicle without the operators knowledge. The child became trapped under the moving vehicle and potentially run over by a tire. Another child alerted the driver who stopped and removed the child. At this time the incident appears to have been accidental in nature.

Investigating deputies were later informed by medical staff that it appears the child suffered no significant injuries, but would be monitored overnight as a precaution.

