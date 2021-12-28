Biden issues proclamation revoking southern Africa travel restrictions

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation Tuesday revoking a proclamation put in place last month that enacted travel restrictions on eight southern African nations, including South Africa, as the Omicron variant began to spread.

The proclamation repeals the ban as of 12:01 a.m. ET on December 31.

CNN had previously reported Biden’s intent to lift the restrictions.

