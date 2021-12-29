Attorney Walter Clark donates more than $15K to three DSUSD schools to support its mock trial programs

Three local high schools are getting a big donation from local attorney and philanthropist Walter Clark.

Clark announced he is committing $15,765 as an annual gift to support the mock trial programs at three Desert Sands Unified School District schools, this includes, La Quinta, Indio, and Palm Desert high schools.

"Connecting him to the students at three high schools participating in mock trial programs seemed the perfect way to share his generosity with young people considering the law as a potential career," reads an announcement by the Walter Clark Legal Group. "Mock Trial Club teaches students critical thinking, analytical skills, improvisational skills, public speaking, professional writing strategies, and ultimately pushes them beyond their comfort zones and gives them the confidence to use these skills in a courtroom setting."

Fees for future competitions, local, regional, and national will be covered by the Clark grant. Travel costs will be defrayed and logoed shirts or blazers will be considered.

In addition, the programs at the three schools will be renamed "The Walter Clark Legal Group mock trial club."

The funds will be presented to DSUSD on Friday, January 7 at 4 p.m. in front of the district center in La Quinta.

The Walter Clark Legal Group has supported area schools for many years including a student of the month program and an alliance with KESQ News Channel 3 for the One Class at a Time program that places funds directly in the hands of a teacher for classroom supplies.

School teachers, administrators, and the general public are encouraged to nominate a classroom by completing the nomination form below.