Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash speak out

On Monday, a 36-year-old Chula Vista man was killed when a suspected DUI driver crashed into his vehicle in downtown Palm Springs.

Police said a man driving a conversion van was speeding before colliding into the rear of a Tesla that was stopped at a red light behind three other vehicles on Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road. The impact from the van forced the Tesla into another vehicle causing a chain reaction of collisions.

Leon Reynoso was the driver of the Tesla. He would be rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later.

Six other people were injured in the wreck, including one person who sustained major injuries.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old Oregon man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police said he's had two previous DUI arrests before.

“For someone to just have disregard for the law and had no had consequences before and we know we get to the be in the receiving of his careless, it's just not fair, it's just not fair,” said Denia Reynoso Williams, Leon's sister.

News Channel 3's Marco Revuelta spoke with Williams about the crash and her brother.

The suspect arrested in this incident faces multiple charges including murder. He has not been officially charged as of Wednesday, however, he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. He remains behind bars on $2 million bail.

