Gardner-Webb beats Georgia for first time 77-60

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Sears, Lance Terry and Zion Williams scored 14 points apiece and Gardner-Webb secured its first victory over Georgia, 77-60. Kareem Reid added 11 for Gardner-Webb, which had lost four previous meetings against the Bulldogs between 2002-16. The win was the first road victory this season for Gardner-Webb, which beat a Power Five team for the sixth time in coach Trim Craft’s nine years. It was also the first win over an SEC team in Craft’s tenure. While Gardner-Webb had six players score nine or more points, Georgia had three: Braelen Bridges with 17, Kario Oquendo 12 and Noah Baumann 11.