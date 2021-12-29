Guests report items stolen from Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown hotel rooms

By CRYSTAL BUI

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a string of thefts and larceny inside a midtown hotel. Some of the crimes happened while guests say they were asleep.

“I am a victim here!” said Shanice Roberts.

Roberts says earlier this month she went out to celebrate her sister’s birthday in Atlanta. When they got back into their hotel room at Crowne Plaza in midtown, they went to bed. But by morning, she realized her bag wasn’t in her room.

“I had clothes in here. I had passports in here, me and my son’s passports. I had jewelry in there. I had my spending money in there, my ID, my job ID, my credit card, and my debit card,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she confronted hotel security. Staff later said they found her bag in a different hotel room, but the items were still gone.

“I’m still in shock; I’m still shock. I just can’t believe it,” said Roberts.

Roberts isn’t the only one who says she’s had things stolen from the hotel. Atlanta police released five recent reports from various larceny and theft incidents. One hotel guest told police he woke up to a man wearing no shirt and a mask. That man ran away, but the guest realized his credit cards were missing.

For Roberts, not knowing how this all happened is still leaving her in fear.

“I can’t even sleep here, and this isn’t even a hotel room, this is my home, and I’m still scared,” said Roberts.

A spokesperson with IHG Hotels & Resorts released a statement to CBS46 News in response to the report:

The safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues at IHG-branded hotels is always our top priority, and IHG requires hotels to implement numerous safety protocols. We have been in touch with Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown, which is independently owned and operated, and understand that the hotel’s management team is working with local authorities to investigate these incidents. The hotel also has 24-hour security at the property and has added additional patrols to ensure the highest level of guest and team member safety.

