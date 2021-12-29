Horse rescued from icy waters in Warwick, MA

By JESSICA MICHALSKI

WARWICK, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — A horse has been rescued after falling through icy waters in Warwick today.

The Warwick Fire Department posting these photos just minutes ago.

This was on White Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene they called for mutual aid with both the Orange Fire Department and the Royalston Fire Department responding to the scene.

In order to get the horse out of the cold waters, firefighters had to use horse rescue equipment.

Crews also geared up in cold water suits and used ropes.

“Once members from Orange arrived on scene the Warwick members entered the water to aid the horse out of the water by breaking the ice for the horse,” noted the Warwick Fire Department.

We’re told the rescue was successful and the horse has since been returned to it’s owner.

