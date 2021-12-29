Russian court shuts down Memorial Human Rights Center, day after sister organization ordered to close

By Anna Chernova and Jack Guy, CNN

A court in Moscow ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Center on Wednesday, in the latest blow to Russian civil society groups.

The center was charged with multiple violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” law and “justifying terrorism and extremism” in its publications, a lawyer for the center, Ilya Novikov, told CNN.

The decision comes a day after Russia’s Supreme Court decided to close its sister organization Memorial International. Novikov said they would launch an appeal.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

