Former Metro 15 member cuts off ankle monitor; APD looking for him

By John Cardinale

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Daniel Drake, 28, was arrested on Dec. 7 for a probation violation.

According to a criminal complaint back in March he hit his girlfriend over the head with a gun and threatened to kill her.

“This affects us in several ways. It affects the detectives here, the officers, their spirit in knowing that they are arresting these key people and they are being released,” said Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina.

But on Dec. 20, Drake was let out of jail, despite a motion filed by the state of New Mexico back on November 23 asking to revoke his condition of release.

“Unfortunately, we’re probably going to see another victim,” said Chief Medina

On Tuesday, the Albuquerque Police Department was notified Drake cut off his ankle monitor.

A bench warrant filed shows his last known location was his mother’s home in Albuquerque.

“They told our detectives that it could take anywhere from 20 minutes to two weeks to get us that information,” said Chief Medina.

But according to Chief Medina the courts have not released the historical data of Drake’s monitor.

“We know that there’s probably information in there that early on we could have looked into some of the places he was frequenting over the past few weeks. And you know, there are chances we could have found him there,” said Chief Medina.

For APD the problem is upsetting, back in August Trey Bausby a murder suspect, cut off his ankle monitor, Chief Medina says it’s time for the courts to tighten up.

“We need to set expectations. There has to be expectations that if you commit a violent crime, that you’re going to stay in jail,” said Chief Medina.

We reached out to the second judicial court, they told us as of 5 p.m. Wednesday the records for Drake’s historical whereabouts have been released.

Drake’s past charges include several arrests for violent crimes including kidnapping, rape charges, felony in possession, aggravated assault, and narcotics.

