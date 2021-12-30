Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Police are investigating a murder in the city of Desert Hot Springs Thursday night.

There are no additional details on this investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Cal Fire originally reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at approximately 7:13 p.m. near the intersection of Flora Road and Ocotillo Road.

However, Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3 there was no crash, it was a homicide. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

