Pelosi announces plans to commemorate January 6 anniversary at US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced a slate of events around the US Capitol next week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

“These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

Starting at noon on January 6, there will be a prayer and a moment of silence on the House floor followed by a “Historic Perspective” conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th.”

Lawmakers will then share their accounts of the attack in a session presided over by Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, followed by a prayer vigil with members of the House and Senate on the steps of the Capitol.

The insurrection, which began as members of Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, commanded the nation’s attention as violent scenes of rioters attacking officers and destroying parts of the Capitol were broadcast live across the country. The ensuing chaos led to the deaths of multiple people the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack later died by suicide.

More than 700 people have been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the riot, and the House select committee tasked with investigating the attack has interviewed scores of former President Donald Trump’s allies with a goal of providing an interim report with initial findings by next summer.

The White House said earlier this month that it will also commemorate the anniversary of the attack, but no further details were provided.

“January 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “It was a day when our nation’s capital was under attack, and I think there’s no question you’ll see us commemorate that day.”

