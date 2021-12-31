Deputies search for suspect in Bermuda Dunes

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is combing through a neighborhood in Bermuda Dunes, looking for a suspect, who earlier threatened occupants of a home.

The Sheriff Department was called to a home on the 79-600 block of Port Royal Avenue, just after 9:00 am, regarding a family disturbance. The occupants of the home all exited safely before deputies arrived. The suspect was believed to still be inside, but after several attempts to lure him out of the home, deputies then entered the house and found the suspect was not there.

The Sheriff's Department is asking everyone to stay clear of the area while they continue to investigate and search for the suspect. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on air and on-line.