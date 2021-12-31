Dog Drago assists Connecticut police in finding eluding suspect

By OLIVIA KALENTEK

Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut State Police arrested a driver who eluded police for several weeks and was found with cocaine in their car.

Willimantic Police and state troopers made numerous attempts to stop a small black Chevy sedan in the Willimantic and Mansfield town line.

On Thursday, Troop C in Tolland found the car parked on Ash Street in Willimantic.

The suspect was in the driver’s seat, and state troopers converged on the car.

The suspect tried to flee by driving in reverse, over a sidewalk, and nearly hitting police cruisers.

The car hit a tree and the driver then fled on foot.

Drago, Troop C’s K-9 was deployed and immediately stopped the suspect. The suspect continued to resist arrest even with Drago holding him.

According to officers, there was a large amount of crack cocaine packaged for sale, as well as a large amount of cash in the car.

When officers searched the car, there was a knife on the driver’s floorboard, as well as items of narcotic paraphernalia.

The suspect was transported to Windham Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, and was then transported to Troop C.

The man was out on bond for nine pending court cases.

Several warrants are pending for the motor vehicle incidents in this case.

The suspect posted $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Court on January 11.

