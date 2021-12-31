Police arrest two teens for carrying handgun on school property

By TORRENCE BANKS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested two teens Thursday morning for carrying a handgun on John Overton High School property.

According to police, Jonathan Duke, 18, and a 16-year-old male were arrested this morning for carrying a handgun on the school’s grounds at 4820 Franklin Pike.

A basketball tournament was being played at the school, which was not in session at the time.

A school principal was made aware of two young men armed and advised an off-duty MNPD officer. The officer saw Duke and the second teen enter a gray car in the school parking lot.

During a conversation with the two teens, the officer noticed a Ziploc baggie of marijuana inside the vehicle. The officer asked whether there were any weapons in the car and Duke stated that there was a gun under the passenger seat.

This incident marks the 10th gun found in a Metro school this year.

Both teens were taken into custody and neither teen of them attends John Overton High. They have both been charged with carrying a weapon onto school property and marijuana possession.

