Shark fishing banned in Hawaii in 2022

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Shark fishing in Hawaii will be banned in Hawaii in 2022.

Passed during the last legislative session, Act 51 (House Bill 533) makes it illegal for anyone to knowingly capture, entangle, or kill any species of shark in Hawaii waters.

“We are well aware of how important sharks are to maintain healthy marine ecosystems. We also recognize their importance in native Hawaiian cultural practices and beliefs,” said Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Administrator Brian Neilson.

Violators would be charged with a misdemeanor and could be fined $500 for a first offense and up to $10,000 for repeat offenses. That fine applies to each individual shark captured or killed. Offenders could also have their commercial marine license, vessel, and fishing equipment seized and/or suspended.

If a shark is caught accidentally, officials say fisherman should avoid bringing it onto the vessel whenever possible. To release it, cut the line as safely as possible close to the shark’s mouth.

The new law, however, does not apply under the following circumstances:

• People with special activity permits issued by DLNR

• Shark fishing for public safety purposes as authorized or conducted by DLNR

• Sharks taken outside of state marine waters, with required documentation

• Sharks captured, entangled, or killed for self-defense or the defense of another

• Sharks captured or killed according to a permit issued by DLNR

Neilson says, while the law is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, there is still work to be done before it is fully implemented. And the DLNR may adopt administrative rules to help in implementation.

According to Act 51, the conditions of non-commercial permits for the take of sharks “shall include native Hawaiian cultural protocol, size and species restrictions, and a prohibition on species listed as endangered or threatened.”

