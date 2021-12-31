Students must use clear backpacks when they return

By Stephen Borowy

OXFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — Oxford Community Schools is preparing for students to return to the classroom on Jan. 3 with a number of safety protocols.

All high school, middle school, and Bridges students will be given a clear backpack when they return and will be required to use them, the school district said. Families are asked to not send their children to school with their regular backpacks or other school materials.

Elementary school students will not need to use clear backpacks. However, the school district says they must keep their regular backpacks in their lockers or cubbies all day. They will not be allowed to carry their backpacks throughout the day.

Every school district building will have law enforcement on site. Parents are asked to talk with their child about this and prepare them to see a uniformed officer at their school. The school district hired a security firm to have personnel on-site at every building.

The district uses Go Guardian software that filters incoming web content to any of the district’s accounts. Gaggle software will be used to help manage student safety online on school-provided accounts. It manages all outgoing content and flags any concerning images, links to websites and shared items from Google Drive.

Professionally trained trauma specialists will still be at every building. Staff members at the school district have undergone trauma-response training.

Therapy dogs will be placed at each building and remain throughout the remainder of the school year.

