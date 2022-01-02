Skip to Content
Atlanta airport advises passengers to arrive earlier than usual because of long wait times

By JOYCE LUPIANI

    ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is advising passengers they can expect long wait times at security on Sunday and Monday.

The airports says a combination of high passenger volume, potential weather impacts and staffing issues will likely increase wait times for the next two days.

They are advising passengers to arrive 2-1/2 to 3 hours before their scheduled departure times, especially if they require special assistance.

Airport traffic is generally higher after a holiday and there have been thousands of flight cancelations over the last week as airlines have dealt with staffing issues caused by COVID-19.

