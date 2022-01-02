Smith leads Penn over Brown 77-73 in Ivy League opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown 77-73 in an Ivy League opener. Smith shot 9 for 10 from the line for Penn (4-10), hitting a pair with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession lead. Jordan Dingle added 20 points for the Quakers, who snapped a six-game skid. Tamenang Choh tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bears (8-8), who have lost four straight.