Wisconsin man clears sidewalks for neighbors as snow cleanup begins

By Emerson Lehmann

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — At 64-years young, Sam Garcia is trying to put a smile on his neighbors’ faces and give their backs a break, traveling around to different homes in the Racine community clearing steps, sidewalks and driveways of snow.

“Since 2 o’clock this morning. Just helping out different people,” Garcia said Sunday morning, taking a quick break while shoveling off some steps at a home on Belmont Avenue. “I let the snow blower do the work and I do the stairways.”

Garcia says the home was his eleventh stop of the day, a man on a mission to start the new year off with a few good deeds.

“You got to do a good deed for the day,” Garcia proclaimed. “I’m helping out the elderly. As long as my body lets me.”

Garcia doesn’t do it for money, although he says some people will still make him some to repay him for his efforts. He says it’s just a way to motivate himself to be better.

It’s the type of ‘Midwest Nice’ Danielle Frees has come to love since moving to Wisconsin from Arizona back in 2018. She says although the winters weren’t quite as cold in The Grand Canyon State, she’s happy to be back.

“While it was still snowing, I had a neighbor volunteer to plow with his snow blower on his way to somebody else’s house,” Frees explained, taking a break from shoveling her sidewalk. “The Midwest is in my bones. Love being back, and it’s good exercise shoveling.”

The Racine area reported around 5-inches of snow, a good wake up call according to Mike Miller.

“Definitely a reality check,” Miller said. “The first one’s always a dread. After that, get kind of used to it.”

He says it’s important for Wisconsinites to embrace the weather because you never know what it will bring next.

“We all live in Wisconsin. You got to be able to get used to it and enjoy it somehow, you know?” he said. “Next week it might be raining, who knows”

Cities like Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee require sidewalks to be cleared 24-hours after the snow stops. Residents who fail to do so could face a fine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.