21 abducted schoolchildren rescued in northwestern Nigeria

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say that at least 21 schoolchildren have been rescued hours after they were abducted by armed groups in the West African country’s troubled northwestern region. Police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said the students were abducted last week while they were traveling with their teacher from the Bakura area to an Islamic school in neighboring Katsina state. He said security forces responded and rescued the 21 students and are “currently working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators. He did not say how many hostages are still being held but said the assailants seized travelers from as many as five vehicles, suggesting there are many more still in captivity.