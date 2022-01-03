4th person dies from gunfire at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has died after several people pulled out weapons and fired more than 50 bullets at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi. A coroner said 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. Three others were wounded but survived. Dozens of people were thought to be at the party, but no arrests have been made as investigators in Gulfport piece together a chaotic scene. Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle says witnesses and some of the injured partygoers were not talking to officers about what happened.