Art Rascon anchors newscast with son, Jacob, on final day at ABC13

HOUSTON (KTRK) — As we at ABC13 prepare to say goodbye to one of our beloved news anchors’ remarkable careers, we have the chance to send him off in a very special way.

Art Rascon announced back in September that he would be stepping aside from the ABC13 anchor desk in order to pursue personal life endeavors and spend more time with his family. And at the same time, ABC13 announced that his oldest son, Jacob, would be joining the ABC13 news team.

But the stars have aligned, and Art’s last day at ABC13 will also be Jacob’s first day in the anchor chair. So there’s no more fitting of a way to say goodbye to Art and welcome Jacob than to let the father and son anchor a newscast together.

On Monday, Jan. 3, Art and Jacob teamed up to bring Houston viewers the 11 a.m. news.

We hope you’ll join us Monday as we celebrate Art and give Jacob a warm welcome as he carries on the Rascon legacy at ABC13.

