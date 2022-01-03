California woman to marry the color pink in historic Las Vegas wedding

By SOPHIA PERRICONE

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — For many people, Jan. 1 means new beginnings and new resolutions, but for Kitten Kay Sera, it will forever be her historic wedding anniversary.

“I’m actually marrying the color pink,” she said.

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon, Sera will be the first person to marry a color.

“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colors are like my favorite,” Sera said. “They’re all listed and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”

Sera said she’s been wearing pink since 1980.

“I’ve had my relationship with the color pink for 40 years.”

The idea to tie the knot came two years ago.

“A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘wow you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘you love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘this kid’s on to something!'”

While the idea to marry a color sounds crazy, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.

“Have fun with it. Have a ball. You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast,” Sera said.

If you’re interested in attending Sera’s ceremony, you can be a witness at 12:00 PM on Jan. 1 at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Guests are asked to wear pink and masks will be required.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.