Jersey Shore residents see most snow in about 4 years: ‘I wasn’t expecting all this’

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (KYW) — Snow is piling up along parts of the Jersey Shore as a winter storm moves through the region Monday. It’s been about four years since the Jersey Shore has seen this much snow.

It’s been falling since about 8 a.m. and hasn’t stopped. Snow accumulating in the road is in the form of an icy mix.

The snow-covered beach looks like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Visibility was low in the afternoon and it was difficult to see the Cape May Lighthouse.

Cape May Public Works continues to hustle to clear the snow from the roads.

One woman told Eyewitness News it’s the heavy, wet kind of snow. Another was working to push at least a few inches of snow off her car.

“We haven’t had this in a while,” Nancy Romero, of Cape May, said. “So this doesn’t surprise me. It’s just annoying if you have to go somewhere. I wasn’t expecting all this. And plus, when we get snow warnings, we really never get it, being in the Cape May bubble as everyone says. So I’m surprised.”

The following Cape May County library branches will be closed Monday due to weather conditions: Cape May City, Stone Harbor, Lower Cape, and Sea Isle City.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed as well.

