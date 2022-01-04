Jay Weaver, member of Big Daddy Weave, dies after Covid-19 battle

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jay Weaver, a bassist and vocalist for the Christian band Big Daddy Weave, has died from complications due to Covid-19, his brother and fellow band member Mike Weaver announced on social media.

He was 42.

“Hey everybody. Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother,” Mike Weaver said in a video posted on the band’s verified Instagram account. “You have walked with him through a huge fight, and I’m so sorry to bring this news but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19 on top of everything else he had going on,” Weaver said.

The band had earlier posted seeking prayer for the musician who had been hospitalized a few days before with Covid-19.

The post included a statement from his wife, Emily.

“He is fighting so hard,” the statement from her read. “I can see it on him as I look through the window of his door. Yes, he has the awful virus. I just want my best friend/everything to get better.”

According to a post on their record label Curb’s site, Weaver had both his feet amputated in 2016 following a massive infection in his body.

The band posted an update on his health on Instagram in 2020 which read that Weaver was undergoing dialysis “to help with kidney function.”

Big Daddy Weave has been on the Christian music scene for decades and has enjoyed chart success with songs including “My Story” and “I Know.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.