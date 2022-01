BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 in Patriot League play. Jaylin Andrews had 17 points for the Greyhounds (7-6, 1-1 Patriot League), who earned their fifth straight home victory. DaJion Humphrey had 19 points for the Crusaders (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to eight games.