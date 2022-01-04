Two injured after crash between vehicle and motorcycle in Indio

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at an Indio intersection Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Miles Avenue.

According to CAL FIRE, one person sustained serious injuries, a second person suffered minor injuries.

Roads around the intersection have been closed while Indio Police officers investigate the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.