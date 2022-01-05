Biden to deliver voting rights speech next week in Atlanta

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent

President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech on voting rights during a visit to Atlanta next week, officials say, traveling to the cradle of the civil rights movement to shine a brighter light on election reform in advance of the national holiday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The President is expected to touch upon voting rights in his speech at the Capitol on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the insurrection, officials say, but intends to address the topic in a far more substantive way next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

