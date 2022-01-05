Clay County deputies find drugs, stolen credit cards and checks during traffic stop

By ZOE BROWN

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Clay County deputies found drugs, and stolen credit cards and checks when they pulled over a car for having plates that weren’t registered to it the other night.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped the car on Monday night because the tags were registered to different vehicle.

There were two men inside the vehicle. Both turned out to have felony warrants for their arrest.

When deputies asked the driver for proof of insurance, he opened the console and deputies saw a baggie of what what appeared to be meth.

The Kearney Police Department sent over their K-9, Krash, to check out the car. Krash indicated that there were drugs in it.

When deputies searched the car they found what turned out to be 20 grams of meth, credit cards in eight different people’s names, multiple checks, passports, and other evidence of theft and identity theft.

None of those credit cards or checks that were found belonged to the men in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

