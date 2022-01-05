PD: Man dies after he was accidentally run over by own pickup truck

By Andrew Masse

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man has died after police say he was run over by his own pickup truck.

It all unfolded sometime during the afternoon hours near the 200 block of Ledyard Street.

A witness told police that the man had pulled his pickup over and tried to turn around, but could not shift his truck into reverse.

The man got out and began examining the truck to see what was the matter.

As he was inspecting his vehicle, the truck suddenly began moving backwards, knocking the man down and running him over.

Investigators found that the pickup had crashed into a nearby fence.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

His death was later ruled an accident.

