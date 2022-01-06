Hong Kong Disneyland closing for 2 weeks amid global Covid-19 surge

By Forrest Brown, CNN

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that the park will temporarily close from Friday, January 7, to Thursday, January 20.

On its website, the park pointed to the latest global surge of Covid-19 saying the move was “required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong.”

The move affects the theme park itself, but not its resort hotels.

Hong Kong Disneyland said the hotels “will remain open with adjusted level of services. Service at restaurants and recreation facilities in hotels will be adjusted according to the latest regulations.”

For people holding tickets during the temporary closing, the park said it will extend the tickets and said more details would be forthcoming.

It also said, “special handling will also be given to hotel bookings falling within this period.”

Previous closures

Openings and closings of the park are starting to become something of a routine now in the pandemic.

Most recently, Hong Kong Disneyland was shut down briefly in November after a visitor tested preliminarily positive for the coronavirus. Staff and visitors were made to undergo Covid testing.

The park was shuttered for months at the start of the pandemic, but reopened in June 2020 with precautions now commonplace at theme parks around the world: Guests required to book in advance, have temperature checks and wear face masks.

This most current closure now makes it the fourth time the park has been closed during the pandemic.

Top image: The Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong’s Disneyland on June 18, 2020, after the theme park officially reopened following nearly five months of closure. (Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)