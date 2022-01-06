In-N-Out in Rancho Mirage In-N-Out will open on Friday, Jan. 7

The valley's newest In-N-Out burger will open on Friday, January 7, the company confirmed.

The restaurant will be located at 42560 Bob Hope Drive, right across the street from the River shopping mall.

Matt Linden, a veteran of In-N-Out for 12 years, will manage the new restaurant.

According to a press release, the restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 82 guests.

The drive-thru was the source of a lot of debate in recent years since it was first approved in Oct. 2019. Rancho Mirage residents protested the construction of this In-N-Out, citing concerns over the city's image and traffic.

“I’m extremely concerned about the traffic gridlock and the fact that fast food does not belong in this community,” said Maggie Lockridge, a Rancho Mirage resident, said during a protest on Oct. 2019. “Rancho Mirage has a certain reputation, I bought here because of that reputation and it doesn’t include fast food. It doesn’t represent our persona.”

A group of residents formed and even sued the city over it. The group "Save Rancho Mirage" claimed the city "violated the California Environmental Quality Act by illegally claiming an exemption - and has illegally changed the zoning for the proposed project site."

The lawsuit caused the food chain to terminate its agreement with the city for a short time.

Everything was eventually resolved between the city and the food chain and construction began last year.

This will be the fourth In-N-Out in the Coachella Valley. There are other locations in Thousand Palms, La Quinta, and Indio.

