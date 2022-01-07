Jobs disappoint in December, but unemployment falls to 3.9%



By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was the fewest jobs added in any month of 2021.

That was a disappointment: Economists’ had forecast jobs growth of double that number.

Even so, 2021 will go down in history as a year of record-breaking jobs growth: America added 6.4 million jobs last year, the most since records started in 1939.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, marking a new pandemic-era low.

Earlier in the week, the ADP Employment Report counted more than 800,000 private sector jobs for December, boosting hopes for a strong finish to the year.

