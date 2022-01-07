

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Zoo animals take a snow day, skiers rescue a lucky dog from an avalanche, and rule-breaking partyers are grounded in Cancun. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

A wild snow day

Animals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo enjoyed the first snowfall of 2022 in the Washington, DC, area, including an adorable panda that was seen face-planting in the snow.

Daring dog rescue

A skier in Colorado with a GoPro on his helmet captured this touch-and-go moment following an avalanche that buried a dog under snow.

Plane partyers grounded

A group of people seen dancing, drinking and vaping maskless aboard a flight to Cancun were stranded in Mexico after their return flight to Canada was scrubbed and other airlines declined to fly them home.

The dawn of ‘Debbie Downer’

Comedian Rachel Dratch explains the origins of her iconic “Saturday Night Live” character, Debbie Downer to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Man’s best friend

Tinsley, a one-year-old Shiloh Shepherd, led state troopers to her owner’s overturned truck on I-89.

