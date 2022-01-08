At least 5 people are dead, 20 missing after a boulder crashes on 3 boats in Brazil

By Philip Wang and Marlon Sorto, CNN

At least five people were killed and 32 were injured after a boulder collapsed and fell on three boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, Brazilian state media Agência Brasil reported.

An additional 20 people remain missing, the news agency reported. Nine people were taken to nearby hospitals while authorities investigate the incident.

The rock was loosened at Furnas Lake in Capitólio due to heavy rains, according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, a landlocked state in southeastern Brazil.

“I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time,” Zema wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to act to provide the necessary protection and support.”

Col. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said during a press conference that the searches for the missing persons would continue, but the divers would stop their search during the night for their safety.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted the video, adding that the Navy deployed a relief force team to join the search and rescue efforts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.