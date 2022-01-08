Bowe grabs berth in 3rd individual event for Beijing Games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic speedskating trial to earn a spot in her third individual event for the Beijing Games. Bowe finished in 1 minute, 50.32 seconds at the Pettit National Ice Center, where fans were banned because of surging COVID-19 cases. Her excitement was dimmed by Erin Jackson’s failure to make the team in the 500 a day earlier. Jackson slipped during her 500 race and finished third, behind winner Bowe and Kimi Goetz. Mia Manganello Kilburg finished second in the 1,500 and Kimi Goetz took third. Jackson finished sixth in the event, which is not the sprinter’s specialty.