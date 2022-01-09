Brothers raise $2K for turtle at aquarium to get prosthetic shell

By Kelsey Kushner

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brothers Stephen and Matthew Coleman, 10 and 7 years old, share a passion for sea turtles at the National Aquarium.

So, it’s no surprise that they stepped to help when they heard one special turtle needed a new shell.

“I just started raising money because I love sea turtles,” said Stephen, 10.

Kai is a 5-year-old green sea turtle who suffered severe damage to her shell after she was hit by a boat.

After she’s healed, the team at the aquarium noticed she still had gastrointestinal and buoyancy problems that made it impossible for her to dive and search for food.

After brainstorming ways to help her get a prosthetic shell, the boys came up with the idea of a 5-K, and well, ran with it.

“The 5-K run was called the Race for the Sea Turtles,” Stephen said.

Added Matthew, 7: “We raised $2,000.”

With a big check and a big smile, the boys sent the money to the aquarium’s rehabilitation center for Kai.

“Kids can change a lot. They can do a lot. Just let them try,” said Shawn Coleman, their father.

When asked why they did it, Stephen’s answer was simple: “I just did it for the turtles.”

The brothers say they plan on continuing to raise money in 2022 to help more sea turtles.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.