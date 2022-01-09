Police investigating after woman’s body found behind home

By Erika Stanish

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to figure out how and why a body ended up in a shed behind a home in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

“We have a body in a suitcase…looks like it’s cut up,” that was the disturbing detail revealed by the 911 call after a body was found insider a shed on Reifert Street in the South Hills on Saturday.

Multiple police units were called to the scene and could be seen going in and out of the shed collecting and processing evidence.

With caution tape and police surrounding the home, detectives worked to learn what happened.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Crystal Leshner of Pittsburgh.

The details about how long she may have been in the shed have not yet been released.

This shocking discovery has neighbors feeling uneasy as they themselves wait to learn what happened.

“I was listening to the police scanner and…I’m kind of like really surprised,” said Ronnie Davis.

Davis has lived in the neighborhood for about six months and said it’s a normally quiet neighborhood.

“I don’t know how I feel right now,” Davis said. “I have mixed emotions, I don’t know if I’ll go to bed tonight.”

This discovery comes just one week after a stabbing happened at the same home.

Police said that the stabbing happened after an altercation took place between two people.

However, there’s no word if the two are connected.

A cause and manner of death are still pending.

This article was originally published at 6:10 p.m. on January 8, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.