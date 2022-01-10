Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Teen who posted about murders calls claims a ‘front’ tied to rap lyrics

Court is back in session in Indio Monday in the trial for Jose Larin-Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs nearly three years ago.

Man defense says is responsible for murders takes the witness stand

The defense has argued that another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the murders. Olvera is on the witness stand today.

Good morning, court is back in session in Indio today after recess last Thursday in the trial for Jose Larin-Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in Feb. 2019.

Social media messages brought in by the defense allegedly show Olvera taking credit for the murders.

Last week, an investigator in the case said he questioned Olvera extensively, determining Olvera “was a wannabe gangster. He was a wannabe rapper.”

In court today, Olvera testified that he had a favorite rapper in Feb. 2019, and still is his favorite: "Young Boy Never Broke Again." He says the rapper knew how to "spit bars" and that's what he dreamt of doing at the time. says he looked up to Young Boy and the things he rapped about.

He tried to rap, he says, but it didn't work out because he "couldn't rhyme good enough." Olvera said he shared rapper Young Boy's lyrics on his Facebook from Google. He was trying to become a rapper and rapped to himself, but "knew it was no good," and wouldn't share his lyrics with others.

Olvera said he is a "watered down gangster," or a "wangster."

The prosecutor asked Olvera directly if he killed the victims. Olvera said "No."

"I was fronting for the 'gram, fronting for the media." "I ain't living like that... I'm a wannabe rapper, a wangster," Olvera said.

Olvera said his posts that he killed someone at Zelda's nightclub, shot someone in the face, were made up. "It's a front," he said. His post, "fiending for some blood," was lyrics, he said. He's telling the court he did not kill the victims in this case and was posing online.

As of midday Monday, the defense is beginning to question Olvera about the case.

Olvera is reiterating that everything he posted on Facebook was "raps" and "a front."

BACKGROUND:

Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly three years ago.

The four victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street on Canon Dr. few blocks away.

When police arrived on scene, they found Larin-Garcia hiding under a truck. They say he appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running away from the property later that night.

Detectives have testified he then went to a friend’s house who he had buy him a one-way bus ticket to Florida using a fake name. Prosecutors say he was preparing to flee – shaving his head and beard to change his appearance. He was arrested waiting at the bus stop.

Larin-Garcia is charged with four counts of murder. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the death penalty if convicted.

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

During the second week in court, the jury heard from Larin-Garcia's mother, who says she received a call from her son on the night of the murders.

Two police officers who responded on the night of the murders also took the stand. One testified he saw a 'tall, thin' figure running near one of the crime scenes, but that person was never found or brought in for questioning. Larin-Garcia is not described as tall or thin. The court also heard from a family friend of Larin-Garcia who helped him buy a one-way ticket to Florida the day after the murders. Larin-Garcia was arrested before he could depart.

The court also heard from several witnesses including a neighbor, police detective and former friend of the accused. The friend shared that Larin-Garcia had said he wanted to rob one of the victims prior to the killings.

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

During the first week in court, the prosecution delivered their opening statement. The defense then delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

Several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor, several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies, and individuals who knew the victims personally. The court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.