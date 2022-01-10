Palm Springs Swim Center shut down after COVID exposures amongst staff

The Palm Springs Swim Center will temporarily shut down for at least the next ten days due to an increase in COVID-19 exposures amongst staff that has left the facility unable to efficiently operate, officials announced on Monday.

Officials said they will put the word out to the community when the Swim Center is once again able to re-open to the public.

This comes on the same day that Palm Springs began to close city facilities to walk-in traffic due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the community and city staff as well.

Among the city staff was Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. Last Wednesday, she announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.