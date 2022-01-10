US Rep Mace of South Carolina has COVID for second time

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has contracted COVID-19 for a second time. The Charleston Republican said Monday she had tested positive despite full vaccination amid a resurgence of the pandemic fueled by the omicron variant. Mace said that she knew she had contracted the virus on Monday, opting to test after one of her children tested positive. Mace initially had COVID in June 2020 and has said she has “long-haul” symptoms, like occasional shortness of breath or hyperventilation. She says her current case is more mild than the first.