Local veteran fighting for his life due to COVID-19 complications

Cruz Rocha III is a 36-year-old Army veteran who is suffering from complications after getting COVID-19.

He is hospitalized at Desert Regional Medical Center. However, his family is looking for help to fund his transfer to a hospital that offers ECMO services, which they said would give Cruz the highest chance of survival.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. According to the American Thoracic Society, it's a life support machine for people who have severe and life-threatening illnesses that keep their heart or lungs from working properly.

Rocha is married to his wife Corrina, and together they have six children and are expecting another child. He was born and raised in the Coachella Valley and is now a civilian police officer at the 29 Palms Marine Base.

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatment.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from Rocha's family and how they are supporting Rocha as he fights for his life.