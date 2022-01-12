23-year-old Towson University student shot, killed

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 23-year-old Towson University student early Tuesday in Towson.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue where they found Ikemefuna Eguh on the road, dead from at least one gunshot wound. He was about to begin his last semester.

Eguh is enrolled at Towson University as a senior, according to university staff. He grew up in East Orange, New Jersey and is known as “Ikem” by his friends.

The student had dreams of being a star, spending time in the recording studio outside of class, his friend Brandon Bradsher told WJZ.

“It’s just sad like this happened,” Bradsher said. “Especially to such an up and coming person. All he wanted to do was live out his dream you know, and just for stuff like this to keep happening it’s sad to hear.”

Bradsher said although Ikem is gone, his memory will live on.

“His music will continue and his legacy will continue,” Bradsher said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020. Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.

