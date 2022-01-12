Australia nears decision on whether to deport Djokovic

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says his government’s tough policy toward visitors who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 has not changed as his government nears a decision on whether to deport Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. The men’s tennis No. 1 had his visa canceled on arrival last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country. He still faces the prospect of deportation the immigration minister considering canceling his visa. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says non-citizens have to prove they are double-vaccinated or provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Djokovic’s argument is based on evidence he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Serbia last month and has since recovered.