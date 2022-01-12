Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out in a new interview about strained relationship with sister Britney Spears

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about what led to her strained relationship with her pop star older sister Britney Spears.

There’s been a misconception, the younger Spears said, about her role in Britney Spears’ 13-year court-ordered conservatorship, which ended last year after a judge removed the pair’s father, Jamie Spears, from oversight of her finances and medical decisions.

“When (the conservatorship) was put into place, I was (a) 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby,” Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, told Juju Chang on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that. … I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

“There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Jamie Lynn Spears even went as far as to help Britney Spears, now 40, explore options to get out of the conservatorship, said the actress and singer who rose to fame on the hit Nickelodeon show, “Zoey 101,” and is now promoting her new book, “Things I Should Have Said.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn Spears told “GMA.” “So, when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“I even spoke to her legal team, … her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor,” she added. “I did take the steps to help. How many times can I take the steps without … She has to walk through the door.”

Britney Spears testified twice last year that the conservatorship was “abusive,” alleging she’d been forced to perform, use birth control and take medication against her will.

The Grammy winner has blamed her family in Instagram posts for the conservatorship since it was terminated. The “Baby One More Time” singer also recently unfollowed Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

“That love is still there 100%, I love my sister,” the younger Spears said Wednesday. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

