Jeannie Mai and rapper husband Jeezy welcome their first child together

TV host and fashion stylist Jeannie Mai Jenkins has announced the birth of her first child with rapper husband Jeezy.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” Mai Jenkins wrote on Instagram Tuesday evening, accompanied by a picture of her child’s hospital cot. “He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

Best known for co-presenting the daytime talk show “The Real,” Mai Jenkins has been documenting her pregnancy on social media after initially concealing it for five months.

She began dating Jeezy in 2018 and the two married in March 2021 after a year-long engagement. This is Mai Jenkins’ first child. Jeezy has three children from previous relationships.

In an episode from her YouTube show “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai,” the host said she had previously suffered a miscarriage, and she began IVF shots only to find out she had conceived naturally a week after her wedding.

Announcing her pregnancy for the first time in September, Mai Jenkins told Women’s Health magazine she had previously “never” wanted children, but being with Jeezy made her change her mind. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she said.

