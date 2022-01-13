Gov. Chris Sununu orders DCYF to begin ‘immediate review’ of Harmony Montgomery case

By WBZ Staff

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he has instructed the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to begin an “immediate review” of how it handled the case of missing 7-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery.

Harmony was reported missing recently, but has not been seen since September 2019.

Police said nearly a dozen 911 calls were placed around that time from the home where Harmony lived with her father, Adam Montgomery. The home had no central heat and was littered with trash. Police had previously contacted child services.

Officers spent three days searching the property extensively over the weekend.

“Our top priority remains finding Harmony and we are turning over every stone we can to bring her home safe,” Sununu said in a statement. “From the beginning, the state has been as open and transparent as we are allowed to under the law. I have already instructed DCYF to begin an immediate review, and anytime there is a critical Incident involving a child, a cross-agency review is triggered and completed.”

Adam Montgomery, is charged with allegedly abusing her. Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, was arrested for allegedly accepting food stamp benefits for Harmony while the girl was missing.

No one has been charged directly in Harmony’s disappearance.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060. A reward for information that helps find Harmony has also grown to $104,000.

Since the line opened, police said they have received more than 300 tips.

